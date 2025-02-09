Fallout season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Fallout season 2 at some point between now and the end of February? Well, there is so much great stuff to get into here!

After all, we do feel reasonably confident that there are going to be some sort of intel dropped about the new season over the next few days, and for good reason! The next season of The White Lotus is going to be dropping over the course of the next week and a half, and that show features none other than Walton Goggins! We know that he is in the midst of promoting that at the moment, but he also as of late has been filming the Prime Video hit as The Ghoul.

So when it comes to looking towards the future of Fallout, we do think that some interviews with Goggins could offer up a tease or two about the future. With that being said, though, the odds us actually getting an exact premiere date anytime soon are slim to none. Just remember for a moment that we’re probably not seeing the show back until the start of next year, and that is if we are lucky. there is so much more of the show that needs to be filmed and even after that, you also still have a great deal of post-production work that needs to be done! These are both factors that have to be considered, and a show of this scale and quality is certainly not one that can be rushed.

As for what the second season is going to look like, we know that one of the major stories is going to be seeing Lucy try and track down her father. Beyond just that, we also tend to think that a great story is coming that should have plenty of nods to the game Fallout: New Vegas.

