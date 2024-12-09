Fallout season 2 filming: Walton Goggins’ preparation

For those of you who are not aware for whatever reason, there is already work being done on Fallout season 2 in California. This season is likely to be crazy, exciting, and also ambitious as we have a chance to see characters potentially head off towards New Vegas.

So as we get a little closer to the big return, one thing feels clear: The Ghoul is gonna Ghoul. We expect sarcastic remarks and fantastic action sequences from Walton Goggins as this character; there is a reason why he was so popular the first go-around.

While we’ve known that filming has been underway for a little while now, there is still something quite nice about seeing Walton actually back in the makeup chair — and you can see a photo of just that over on his Instagram. The actor also included the following caption to go along with it:

Back in the saddle… #Deux. Gatd–n it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this s–t for the love of the Game.

For those unaware for whatever reason, it takes hours for Goggins to get this makeup on every single time to play the character — it can be an exhausting and at times suffocating process. Yet, it’s hard to speed any part of it up without taking away some authenticity, and that is something that we are pretty sure a lot of parties are well-aware of here.

In addition to getting more of the Ghoul, let’s just hope for an opportunity to also see the earlier pre-war version of this character in Cooper. After all, that does give the actor an opportunity to act without all the makeup, and we may learn a little more about the world at the same time.

