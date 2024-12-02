Fallout season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Are we getting set up to learn something about Fallout season 2 between now and the end of December? Well, it is never too early to start wondering! The Prime Video show proved to be an enormous hit when it launched earlier this year, and we know already that new episodes are being filmed.

Does this mean that we are actually going to get more news soon on what is ahead? That’s a more difficult question to answer. To date, the biggest reveal that we’ve had is the simple fact that Macaulay Culkin is going to be around in an important role. There is not a lot else known beyond that, but seeing him in this wacky universe should prove to be a trip.

For now, it is our expectation that there could be something more shared regarding season 2 casting this month, but that is probably it and anything more would come across as a pretty major surprise. After all, if you are Amazon, you likely do not feel much of a reason to rush anything along — and why in the world would you? This is a series that will not premiere most likely until early 2026, and that arguably the best-case scenario when you think about all the visual effects that are required here after the fact.

Based on how the first season ended, it feels like much of season 2 will revolve around uncovering more answers in regards to the ever-mysterious Vault-Tec. Beyond just that, though, there could also be an opportunity here to learn something more about Lucy, The Ghoul, and how they are capable of surviving in this world. Sure, there is lore here that expands across to a much larger universe, but the characters are front and center here and that likely will not change.

