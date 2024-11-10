Fallout season 2: Macaulay Culkin reacts to casting

We know that to date, the producers and Prime Video have kept a lot of things under wraps in regards to the second season of Fallout. However, isn’t it nice to have at least one big announcement?

Mere days ago, it was officially confirmed that Macaulay Culkin is officially joining the new season in a major role, which is the sort of thing to get instantly excited about. It is the latest high-profile part for the former child star, who hilariously went viral a few days back for dressing as Joe Burrow for Halloween. He also had a big part on American Horror Story: Red Tide not too long in the past.

So how is Macaulay reacting to the news? Well, let’s just say that he is keeping things fairly short and sweet for now. In a post on Instagram, Culkin shared the news of his casting while also saying “Yep. It’s happening.” In other words, consider this confirmation that you can 100% believe what you’ve seen and heard out there.

So what is the story going to be for season 2?

Well, in the closing minutes of season 1 it appeared as though Lucy was chasing her father Hank , who was in turn heading in the direction of New Vegas. This is a prominent setting within one of the notable video games in the series, so we anticipate that there are a lot of Easter eggs that could be coming as we move forward. Meanwhile, we would also say that there could be more Vault-Tec developments beyond just what we learned at the end of season 1. If you think back to what we go there for a moment, it was confirmed that the company was actually responsible for the nuclear apocalypse, something that had been previously alluded to in the games.

