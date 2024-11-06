Fallout season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

As we inch closer to the end of November 2024, are we also moving closer to Fallout season 2 arriving over on Prime Video?

Well, the primary thing to note here is honestly pretty darn clear at this point: The show will be back for more. That has been known for a while and since then, we’ve heard quotes aplenty regarding when production could start and/or what the story will be. We recognize that executive producer Jonathan Nolan and the entire team is eager to get the ball rolling, at least within reason. You don’t want to rush a show this ambitious, but we do think that the writers and crew have had proper time to get prepared.

Are we eager to see the next chapter of Lucy and/or the Ghoul? You better believe it! However, none of this should serve as any sort of broad indication that further news on a premiere date is coming soon. If we had to offer some advice, it would be to exercise patience and a lot of it. The earliest that we would anticipate the series coming back is either in winter or spring 2026. Once filming is underway, it is of course a positive sign — but do you really think that you can render the wasteland overnight? There isn’t going to be much in the way of season 2 news at all this month; if we’re lucky, something more could be revealed at this point next year.

While you do wait, our suggestion is that you check out Fallout star Ella Purnell in Sweetpea, another great show that is currently airing on Starz. If you love dark dramas like YOU and Dexter, we do tend to think that you’ll very-much enjoy that. It is also a pretty different role than Lucy…

