Fallout season 2: Another Ella Purnell (and filming?) update

For everyone curious out there about Fallout season 2, the first thing we should say is that we absolutely understand. How can you not be? The first season was an enormous hit and because of that, there of course is that keen desire to make more as soon as possible.

There are a few assorted updates that we’ve seen with the second season already, starting with the rather-simple fact that there’s a big tax credit out there for the show to film in California. Meanwhile, we know a new Screen Rant interview with Leslie Uggams (Betty Pearson) suggests that production could start as early as next month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

With all of that being said, though, it still does not seem as though Lucy herself in Ella Purnell knows much. Here is what she told Cinema Blend recently as a part of her continued promotional tour for Sweetpea, a fantastic new show airing on Starz:

Honestly, if I had anything, I would share it, because I have no loyalty, clearly. No, I’m just kidding. I don’t know anything. I haven’t got a script yet. I’m excited. I want to get going. I want to get started. So I don’t know.

For now, all of this news is great, but you also still need to remember that if you are Prime Video, you have utterly no incentive to hurry the second season along. At this point, it is our hope that the next batch of episodes is going to be airing at some point in early 2026. This show will take a long time to film, and that is without even noting what is going on in post-production.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout right now, including some other insight on what’s ahead

What are you most interested in seeing as we move further into Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video?

When do you think we’ll see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







