Fallout season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now diving deeper into October, what are the chances that we get a Fallout season 2 premiere date? Or, at least more news on what the story will be?

Well, the first thing that we really should point out here is pretty darn simple: It shouldn’t be too long before production kicks off for the cast and crew. We’ve already heard that there are tax incentives being handed down for everyone to be in the state of California, which feels perfect given the settings the story is looking to depict. This time around in particular, we could be seeing Lucy on her way to New Vegas, a setting that should be really familiar to longtime fans of the games.

Now, the bad news is that while we could get a few assorted teases on the future of the show soon, the odds are pretty darn slim that we’re going to be getting anything more when it comes to a premiere date. We’ll be surprised if the show comes back before 2026 and by virtue of that, we are most likely a year (if not even longer) away from some sort of official announcement.

So what is there to look forward to in the meantime? Well, let’s just say we could learn everything from casting to story scoop. There is at least a chance that Ella Purnell could be sharing a tease or two before too long, given the fact that she is starring in a brand-new series in Sweetpea that is poised to be coming out on Starz very soon. Our hope in the end is simply just that Fallout will continue to bring us the action, humor, and chaos of what we got in season 1 — so long as this is there, we will be more than pleased with the end result.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2, no matter when we get it?

