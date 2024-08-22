Fallout season 2 filming starts ‘quite soon,’ per EP

We knew that Fallout season 2 is pretty deep within the planning process — and in a way, isn’t it important that this is the case?

Let’s just frame it like this for a moment: Given that this is one of those shows that takes a good while to film and then edit together after the fact, it greatly benefits the folks at Prime Video to get it into production soon. We hope that it will surface at some point in early 2026, but nothing has been confirmed on that as of yet.

Speaking to The Wrap, we at least got a good sense from executive producer Jonathan Nolan as to where things apparently stand:

“We learned an awful lot about the characters and the way they interact and talk with each other and the exciting possibilities for different encounters between characters who maybe haven’t met each other yet … But we also figured out how to make all the monsters, and there are more monsters, more environments, more factions that we are currently designing and building right now to begin production quite soon. So we’re really excited.”

Of course, “quite soon” is a relative term and it could mean a number of different things. However, at the same time we do believe that there’s a good chance that in the months to come, more info will start to trickle in! The busiest guy in the world here has to be star Walton Goggins, given that he recently wrapped filming The White Lotus, which is where he spent the most of the year. After that, he returned to an HBO show in The Righteous Gemstones for at least one more appearance, if not more.

