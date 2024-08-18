Fallout season 2 premiere date: Does Prime Video know it?

Is there going to be a Fallout season 2 at Prime Video? Luckily, that has been confirmed already, so we just have to wait for other boxes to be checked.

So, what are they? Think along the lines here of production, casting, editing, visual effects, and then also Amazon deciding when they want to put these episodes on the air. Even after they are all pieced together and ready to go, that does not mean that they will be thrown on the air immediately. We have certainly seen plenty of examples over the years of them being super-patient to get some of their shows out there, as they often base it on the rest of their programming lineup.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

So when it comes to the Ella Purnell – Walton Goggins series, is there a plan that they’ve figured out already? To put it briefly, more than likely. We do tend to think that they’ve already figured out something when it comes to when the show could be premiering, but not under any sort of specific term. Given that we’re not getting back to this world until at least 2026 most likely, there is no real sense of urgency as of yet. They likely have a few months blocked away as possibilities, and they can revisit this when a number of specific checkpoints are reached along the way.

Given the huge success of Fallout season 1, it does feel clear already that there is going to be plenty of time to build and/or hype up the next chapter of the story. We tend to think a formal announcement about a premiere date will be two or three months before the show is back, but it could be late 2025 / early 2026 until we get that, either.

Related – Get some other news now regarding Fallout season 2, including some story challenges

What are you the most eager to see when it comes to Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







