Fallout season 2: The most challenging Easter egg yet?

We know that entering Fallout season 2, we are going to see at least a few small challenges when it comes to the story. For starters, we are moving into New Vegas as a setting, meaning that potentially, we could see more direct references to the video games than ever before.

Make no mistake, this is exciting. However, at the same time it does also make us wonder — how can the show manage to reference certain events in video games that are often so open for the player to explore?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

In general, one of the things that has made Bethesda games so iconic like Fallout over the years is the option to do and complete quests at your own pace, and often with a character you choose and customize yourself. It is almost impossible to actually make a lead for any of the games canon in terms of a specific appearance. Take the Courier, the main character from New Vegas. They aren’t just a singular person with an identical appearance in any play-through.

So how can the second season reference them, or potentially other leads like the Sole Survivor or Lone Wanderer? We tend to think that the show could very well allow us to hear about some of their actions, while still having that character be off-screen in some capacity. It is a delicate balancing act. We tend to think that the TV show would love nothing more than to continue to reward players who have been a part of this franchise for such a long time. However, they cannot go too deep into any of this, mostly out of fear that they are going to end up making things too difficult for TV show fans to understand. They did an excellent job of towing the line for season 2, so we will see if they can keep it up in a similar capacity moving into season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout now, including what else is ahead and when it could premiere

What are you most hoping to check out entering Fallout season 2, especially when it comes to Easter eggs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







