Fallout season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Now that we’ve reached the start of August, what more can we say about a Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video? Are there reasons for excitement?

Well, the first thing that you should absolutely remember here is that 100%, you are going to be seeing more of the series and you don’t have to worry about that. The first season was such a runaway smash for the streaming service that it makes all the sense in the world that we are going to get more. It is really just a matter of when we’ll actually see the next chapter play out.

For now, here is what we can say on that subject. The producers have said on a number of occasions now that they are hoping to get season 2 made as soon as possible, and that does open the door to the possibility that we are going to be seeing more of the series before the end of the year. The next batch of episodes may not end up premiering until 2026, but that is just because of how long it takes to shoot a lot of these scenes and then get them together after the fact. It basically takes two years between seasons of The Boys, so what is different here? That’s something that you have to wonder about for now.

Unfortunately, August is going to be a time in which there is not a lot of news to share regarding the second season, mostly due to the fact that it’s too early to start spoiling things left and right. There are at least a handful of different things that you can assume at present about the next chapter of the show, starting with New Vegas references aplenty. Also, there are opportunities to learn more about Hank, the history of Vault-Tec, and also whether or not there is any way to really make the outside world safer.

