Fallout season 2 premiere date, details, and everything we know

If you have not heard as of yet, Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video — and of course, there is so much to be excited about! The first season was as big of a success as the executive probably envisioned, at least when it comes to viewership and critical acclaim. It even got a flurry of Emmy nominations, including for star Walton Goggins.

So, where are things going to go from here? What more can we say at the moment? Let’s just say that there is a lot that has been said … and there is a lot to look forward to here as well in general.

The state of production – Things are at least relatively fluid at the moment, especially when it comes to figuring out when exactly the series could come back. So many people have suggested that the series will return as soon as possible, and that the showrunners are already in the process of trying to get some scripts together on the next chapter of the story.

Potential premiere dates – Even though everyone is trying to be efficient in making season 2, it is important to remember the following here — this is a series that takes a long time to make in between filming and then also post-production. Our hope is that we’re going to see a winter / spring 2026 start and if that happens, it’d be fantastic. It is hard to anticipate too much more.

As for the story… – The expectation is that Fallout is going to further along the story of Lucy as she now heads off potentially to New Vegas, where she is following her father Hank. We do anticipate that there are some elements from the games that are going to be incorporated here and yet, at the same time it’s tough given that the show is set some years later.

In terms of larger lore, we know the producers are looking to potentially include here a Deathclaw, one of the more iconic monsters. There is a LOT that could be brought to the table in terms of action, and we tend to think the series is going to balance that out with some laughs, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2 at Prime Video?

