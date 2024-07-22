Fallout season 2 premiere date: Optimism from Amazon exec

We have noted ourselves that personally, we are anticipating Fallout season 2 to premiere on Prime Video in early 2026. However, is there a chance that it comes even earlier than that? With the way in which the producers are talking up the show right now, you’d almost assume that some sort of launch date is imminent. That’s not fully the case.

With that being said, Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders has echoed something that we’ve heard from producers in the past, and it is that you may not be waiting as long as you would expect to dive back into the wasteland.

Without further ado, check out some of what Sanders had to say in a chat with The Wrap:

They are hard at work, we already have scripts in hand for Season 2. So we’re really far ahead because we knew we had something special all along. It’s premature for me to give you a release date. But I’ll tell you, we are working hard to be back as fast as possible. So I think people will be pleased with how quickly we’re able to get the show back. We just want to make sure we deliver everything that is on the page. And “Fallout” is a big world, we’ve had a great partnership with Bethesda. So we’re in all sorts of conversations about what the future looks like. But we definitely think “Fallout” is a multi-season show that can go in a lot of different directions. So we’re very excited about what’s been laid out so far.

At this point, late 2025 would probably qualify for “as fast as possible,” but we still think the start of 2026 is more realistic given the time it takes to not just shoot a show of this scale, but also add in a lot of those visual effects after. This is not something you can do immediately!

When do you most want to see Fallout season 2 premiere on Prime Video?

