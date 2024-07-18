Fallout season 2 spoilers: A brief Walton Goggins tease

There are so many things to love about Walton Goggins getting an Emmy nomination today for his role in the first season of Fallout. Take, for starters, much due recognition, and then also a chance to hear more about the upcoming season, as well!

For those who are unaware, the former Justified star is currently in Thailand working on The White Lotus season 3, but he did still have an opportunity to set the stage further. We know that the producers behind the Prime Video hit are already working on the next chapter and while we’d love to see it back in 2025, who knows if that will happen? We gotta take a patient approach there, right?

In a new interview with Extra following the Emmy nominations today, Goggins noted that the second season is going to give us a chance to better know those “pulling the levers,” a reference potentially to whatever is happening in New Vegas and those in charge of what’s happening in some of the vaults. We learned at the end of season 1 (solidifying a long-thought idea from the games) that the company Vault-Tec was ultimately responsible for a lot of the nuclear blasts. Now, we’re interested in learning more about where things stand for the company now, as there are so many other interesting things to dive into.

For Walton’s character of Cooper a.k.a. The Ghoul, it is our hope that we’re going to be able to have a chance to see more of his history filled in. We certainly know where he was at the time that the blasts happened, but there is still so much to dive into! That is what happens when you end up spending hundreds of years wandering around the surface.

