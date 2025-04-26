Will Trent season 3 episode 16 promo: Is Faith in danger?

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, you are going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 3 episode 16 arrive on Tuesday night. With that, what exactly can you expect to see throughout?

We do recognize that one of the top headlines entering this episode is going to be the setting, as the title character and Faith are going to be venturing out to the Old West. Or, at the very least, the show’s own version of that anyway.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for what lies ahead here, and it is one that revolves in part around a woman who has been accused of a heinous crime. Can Will and Faith clear her name, while at the same time stopping an attempt on her life? The preview makes it seem like at one point, we could end up getting some sort of Old West shootout, and we hear Will shout Faith’s name at one point. Is her life in grave danger? At the very least, it does feel like there is a possibility that this is going to be the case and with that, you really have to be prepared.

There are only three episodes left so no matter where things go during this Will Trent episode, we are definitely anticipating a good many fireworks. How can we not? The whole excitement here is going to be just seeing if there are any major stories here that end up being connected to Will and Angie, who we do think still somehow have a future despite all of the various things that have transpired with them over the years.

