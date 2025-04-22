Will Trent season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Is Angie spiraling?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 3 episode 16 — so what will the primary story be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that the title for this hour is “Push, Jump, Fall,” and we do tend to think there is all sorts of crazy stuff all around the corner. Of course, Will has a significant case that he is going to be taking on here. However, at the same time, he’s far from the only person with a lot on his plate. Based on what we are hearing, this could be the most emotional story we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Below, you can see the full Will Trent season 3 episode 16 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Will and Faith fight to clear an innocent woman’s name while uncovering a deadly drug ring. Meanwhile, Angie spirals after a traumatic event, and Ormewood grapples with his diagnosis, unsure of how much to share with those closest to him.

By the end of this episode, is Angie going to be in a better situation? We sure hope so but at the same time, we’ve seen so many episodes of this show where nothing is wrapped up at the end. Given that there are only a few episodes left this season, it is absolutely fair to sit here and think that we are going to see the pain unfortunately continue.

Is there still a part of us that hopes to see Will and Angie together at the end of the show? Sure, but we also have to remember that this is such a tricky, complicated show … one where these characters have faced near-constant obstacles. Why would we think anything is going to be easy at this point?

