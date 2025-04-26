Chicago Fire season 14: Where is the renewal? Current odds

Given that we are getting into the final weeks of Chicago Fire season 13, what better time is there to talk season 14? Will it happen?

Well, the first thing that we will really note here is that in some ways, it is surprising that we have not heard anything official yet from NBC. However, at the same time, it is a foregone conclusion. So what gives here?

Well, when the dust actually settles on all of this, we do tend to think that the reason for no renewal as of yet is tied largely to what is going on from a financial point of view. NBC may be working to set the numbers with Wolf Entertainment and get everything finalized. We know that two characters in Ritter and Carver will be exiting by the end of the season, and there could be negotiations happening with some other people at the same time.

Meanwhile, we also need to consider for a moment here that the network is looking to renew the entire of the Chicago franchise at the same time. Because of that, you have to get all of your ducks in a row in advance — which we do realize is a pretty darn difficult thing to do a lot in advance. All three shows will likely be announced at once, just like they will return as a part of the schedule moving into late September or early October.

In the end, whenever these three shows do end, we simply just hope that there is time to develop a proper ending. They all deserve it after the incredibly long run they have had. They really defined NBC for a generation!

