The Agency season 2 spoilers: What does Jeffrey Wright want?

We do recognize at this point that there is a lot to be excited about entering The Agency season 2 at Showtime. With that, why not talk about what the show is looking to deliver — and what the actors are most excited to see?

Well, at this point, we know that one of the biggest reasons why this series stands out is its real comment to stories that are either true to life or close to it and at this point, we don’t think they are looking to deviate from that all that much. This is one of the reasons why star Jeffrey Wright is excited to confront one of them head-on.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actor had to say about a particular storyline he wants to see:

“I’d love to have Henry be challenged as a DEI hire … I’d love that to come down the pike. That his competency is questioned by ideologues relative to things that are currently in the political climate in Washington. I’d love to address that and smack it in the a–. I’d love to. I think it would be fitting, but also it would be my tiny slither of civic duty given the times.”

We do tend to think that this is something that the producers would look at, and it really just comes to finding the right spot in order to include it into the narrative. With a show like The Agency, we do tend to think that so much of it is really about timing; you want to find a way to thematically connect a lot of the series into one shape or form.

What do you most want to see moving into The Agency season 2 over at Showtime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

