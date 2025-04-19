The Agency season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Agency season 2 between now and the end of April? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that as exciting as it would be to get a premiere date soon, that is not happening.

With that being said, though, we can at least give you something now when it comes to production, and that could make you at least a little bit excited.

Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, here is what executive producer Joe Wright had to say about when production will be kicking off:

I think season 2 starts shooting at the end of this month, and I’m very excited by the scripts. The cast are great, and it’s gratifying to see that it’s having this life. It’s great.

As for what the second season for the spy drama is going to be, we do tend to think that there are going to be some pretty timely and intense content. This is one of those shows that constantly slow-burns things and by virtue of that, we do not necessarily think that anything is going to change. Allegiances could shift and missions could get more and more important.

So when will the next chapter air?

For the time being, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated when it comes to that. Our hope would be that it could arrive close to the end of the year, but there are a lot of factors that can be a major part of that. One of the biggest ones is simply trying to figure out when production is done. Beyond that, you also have to figure out Showtime’s own priorities schedule-wise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

