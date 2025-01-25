The Agency season 2 spoilers: Inspired by current events?

We know following the season 1 finale of The Agency that a season 2 is coming — and we certainly think it will be great. How can it not? This is a show that has a tendency to bring so much great stuff to the table, whether it be intense storylines, spy drama, or of course echoes of current events.

So how much is the show going to base the next chapter on what is going on in the real world? Of course it may be tempting but at the same time, it is also not something that you can guarantee. It is also really difficult to pull off, and that’s without even noting that some viewers may not want that close of a mirror to the real world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

Speaking in a new interview now with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator John-Henry Butterworth explains that the show is offset a couple of years from reality, but they are also aware of the challenges that come with setting a show so close to the present:

… I think it’s dangerous to try to guess what’s going to happen next in the world with a show as fast as we’re doing it; it still takes a while to come out and I don’t think we’re trying to look into any crystal balls and work out what’s happening. It’s been enormously gratifying to see that the work that we did do hasn’t been superannuated or made inaccurate. I think that’s the challenge with writing a show that’s set in the last five minutes.

But I think it’s fascinating what’s happening in America at the moment. It’s going to have a big bearing on everything. I grew up in a period in the ’90s and, internationally speaking, it was quite boring. The golden age of espionage that John Harry wrote about was over around 1989 when the Berlin Wall came down. But we’re entering another golden era. Espionage now is more important than ever. I thought that human espionage was going to stop when technology caught up with everybody. But I think that being able to disappear off a grid where everyone’s under surveillance, got it in their pocket, is now the most valuable thing in the world.

The good thing about a series like The Agency is that there is going to be a lot of opportunity from Showtime to explore a lot of different ideas over time. We get the sense that the network is a big fan of the project, and that means it could be around for quite some time.

Related – When is The Agency season 2 going to ultimately premiere?

What are you most interested in seeing at this point on The Agency season 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







