The Agency season 2 premiere date hopes over at Showtime

Given that this week marks the big season 1 finale for The Agency, what better time is there to discuss a season 2?

Well, the first thing that we do need to note here is what we consider to be an all-important reminder: After all, another season is coming! This was confirmed many weeks ago after the spy drama ended up getting off to a great start in terms of the ratings. That was hardly a surprise, given the success of the French series The Bureau that serves as the basis for this show. Also, it helps to have a great cast led by Michael Fassbender and also Richard Gere.

Now, let’s shift things over to the next all-important question: When are we going to be seeing The Agency come back on the air? This show is not a Stranger Things or one of those other programs that requires a two or three-year wait between seasons. Also, we know that Showtime / Paramount+ are a company that wants to keep series around on either an annual basis or close to it. At the moment, our hope is that by early 2026, we are going to dive more into The Agency again. At the end of the day, though, a lot of that could be tied to when the scripts are ready to go and beyond just that, when the cast and crew are fully available.

One of the reasons why The Agency got the renewal at the time in which they did was to ensure that the show would be able to move forward in the months ahead. At the very least, it helps to ensure that there are a lot of hang-ups that slow things down here long-term.

