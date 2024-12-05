The Agency renewed for season 2 at Showtime after great start

Following the launch on Showtime just a mere matter of days ago, the network has clearly seen enough: More of The Agency is coming!

The big announcement was announced earlier today, and it comes on the heels of the Michael Fassbender – Richard Gere adaptation posting some extremely strong ratings with its first two episodes. We consider this to be a huge win for the network and Paramount+, especially since this is a success story that is not some sort of spin-off or under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella. While it is based on a popular French series, we personally don’t tend to think the bulk of the viewers saw the original beforehand. The success here is due to reception, star power, and of course the unrelenting desire for spy dramas. This is, after all, the same network that delivered Homeland.

In a statement confirming the season 2 renewal earlier this week, here is some of what Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and also President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, had to say:

“The success of The Agency is proof that our new Showtime slate is poised to propel Paramount+ to its next phase of growth.”

Sure, that’s not the most elaborate statement of all time, but it gets the point across. The early renewal here does signal further that the producers and cast can get to work cultivating the next chapter soon. The faster that they do that, of course the faster that everyone can start speculating further on what the future here could end up holding. That includes when the show could premiere.

At this point, we do think that The Agency could go on for a number of seasons. We also don’t think that it has to be beholden in any way to what transpired with the original show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

