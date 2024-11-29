The Agency season 1 episode 3 air date, what’s next at Showtime

Following the big two-part premiere on Showtime, what more can we say about The Agency season 1 episode 3?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and do here here is offer up at least a certain measure of clarity when it comes to the schedule. There is, after all, so much more good stuff coming! You will see a new episode every week following the premiere event; us getting two now is mostly just a means of trying to ensure that viewers get hooked. We tend to think that the Michael Fassbender – Richard Gere series is one that will grow a lot thanks to word of mouth; also, remember here that Dexter: Original Sin is going to be premiering on Showtime in December, and that could bring a lot of people to the network and Paramount+, further increasing the exposure.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into the story; for more details, just check out the full The Agency season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Henry questions Martian’s thinking; Bosko is briefed by Langley on a top-secret operation; Poppy makes a startling discovery; Martian confronts Sami about why she’s in London and finds a needle in a haystack, before a heated session with Dr. Blake.

Now, we know that this series is based on the ever-popular The Bureau and moving forward, diehard fans of that show may see some similarities. However, at the same time this is meant to be an exceptional espionage thriller in its own right. We’re prepared for a number of great moments, and who knows? Maybe there will be a chance for us to be surprised here and there, as well. We know that the cast is going to be a great entry point; following that, the focus will just need to be ensuring that the story delivers one week after the next.

What do you most want to see moving into The Agency season 1 episode 3 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







