NCIS: Origins season 1 finale spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

Come Monday night, we are going to see the epic NCIS: Origins season 1 finale — so what exactly is going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that “Cecilia” is a story that is going to throw a lot of stuff at you all across the board — and absolutely, there are going to be big surprises. Why wouldn’t there be with this show?

With a series like this it does feel like there’s a great opportunity to deliver a cliffhanger in the finale … but what could it be? Well, we know that a certain part of Gibbs’ past is going to come back within this episode, and it feels fair to say that the ending will be tied perhaps to both that and also Lala Dominguez. How far is she willing to go to help, or even save, someone she cares about deeply? We do think that it is something that she could be struggling about.

Given that so much of this season has been the story of “Her,” it is fair to speculate that on some level, we are going to be getting more into Lala’s role in Gibbs’ life in the finale — and perhaps learn along the way why he does not want to talk about her. The crazy thing here, though, is that we have a hard time thinking that this is where Lala’s story ends! There is a chance that we see more of the character in the already-renewed season 2; nonetheless, the impact of this story may still be heartbreaking. Let’s just go ahead and prepare for almost anything and everything under the sun here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

