NCIS: Origins season 1 finale: An ominous look at Lala’s future

There are so many things that we are left to wonder about entering the NCIS: Origins season 1 finale on CBS. Yet, don’t many roads lead to Lala Dominguez?

First and foremost, remember that this episode is titled “Cecilia,” her birth name. Also, most of the story so far this season has centered around the relationship that she forms with a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. She is clearly someone who has a huge role to play in his life but at the same time, it is never one he spoke about on the flagship show. As Mark Harmon’s narrator said, this is not a story that he tells.

Ultimately, we are preparing for the finale to hit us like a ton of bricks, and that may be the right philosophy based on what actress Mariel Molino is saying. Just look at some of her comments via Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m concerned about Lala’s wellbeing … I don’t know how this ends without it being tragic in some way. But I do find it interesting that Gibbs can never mention me in the future. To me, that is a sign of profound pain or regret and an immense love.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to Lala … But I can say that she is willing to go as far as she can to save Gibbs. It is not a good place [where she ends the season]; it is unsettling and terrifying.”

If there is any sort of silver lining to this comment, it makes us hopeful that there will be a chance to see Lala stick around for season 2. It may go without saying, but we certainly do not want her to go anywhere based on what we saw this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

