NCIS: Origins season 1 finale spoilers: A huge Lala reveal ahead?

In just a matter of five days, you are going to have a chance to see the NCIS: Origins season 1 finale. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, we know that “Cecilia” is the title for this episode, and that is the given name for none other than Lala Dominguez. We do tend to think that the character is someone who still has secrets, but also a critically important relationship to Gibbs. The older version of him even said at the start of the season that this is the story of “her,” so what does that mean? Well, there is a chance to learn something here that illuminates what happens to Mark Harmon’s character down the road.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Mariel Molino had the following to say when it comes to the story ahead, and then also what we are going to learn:

The viewer will find out something so integral to who Gibbs becomes — that future Gibbs, who we saw and loved on NCIS — that even he does not know. Lala does something in the finale that he doesn’t know she did. It is the reason that Gibbs becomes who he becomes years later. It’s a question that is brought up in later seasons of NCIS that Gibbs himself doesn’t know the answer to.

Molino also does note that there is going to be a huge cliffhanger at the end of the finale, which is of course pretty darn exciting! Just remember here that we do already have a season 2 and thankfully, we don’t have to worry about that over the weeks ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

