NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 spoilers: Finale chaos?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18. Are you ready for the finale?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that “Cecilia” is the title for this hour, and we do tend to believe that Lala Dominguez is going to be front and center for everything that you’re going to see across the board. There is a reason why Gibbs said at the start that she was the reason for this story being told; this episode could be the reason. After all, remember for a moment that Cecilia is her actual name — so why title the finale this way?

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 synopsis with some additional insight on what is to come:

“Cecilia” – When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question, on the first season finale of NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, April 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will there be a cliffhanger in the closing minutes?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that this is likely, given the sort of show that this is. The fun with Origins as a series in particular is that you may think that you know where the story is going to go but in reality, there are still ways that the series can surprise us. Given that there was so little that Gibbs would share about his past in the original show, there is very much still room for drama.

