Doctor Who season 15 episode 3: More fear in ‘The Well’

As you prepare to see Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 on BBC One and Disney+ this weekend, you like know there’s a great stuff ahead. How can you not?

After all, every single thing that we are hearing at this point about “The Well” makes us feel like we are on the cusp of seeing a pretty creepy story — one of the creepiest of the whole season, it fact! It is a chance to see The Doctor and Belinda go from the past to far in the future, one that will test their new dynamic in a wide array of different ways. Also, this is one that you may need a blanket to hide under here and there.

So to better set things up now, why not turn to someone who knows it really well? Speaking to the official Doctor Who website about what is to come, here is what co-writer Sharma Angel-Walfall had to say:

They can expect to be wowed. There’s an element of fear in there, it’s got that kind of scary, on the edge of your seat kind of vibe. It’s got a lot of heart and warmth and beautiful characters.

We also do think that in some way, “The Well” is also going to do its part to set up further the endgame of this season, and that is the eventual journey home for Belinda. Are there going to be some detours here and there? Absolutely, and we do tend to think that a big one is tied to Ruby Sunday. For those who have not heard before, we are going to see a story at some point where we learn about her life after her time spent with The Doctor.

