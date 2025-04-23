Doctor Who season 15 episode 3: Slow Horses star talks role

This weekend is going to mark Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 arriving on BBC One, and isn’t there a lot to be excited for?

Well, in general we should start off here by noting that “The Well” is an episode that is going to have a little bit of science fiction and horror mixed all into one — and it also has some great guest stars as well! One that we are especially eager to see is Christopher Chung, who we know best for his role as Roddy Ho over on Slow Horses. He will have a part to play here as Cassio, a character who tries at least his best to be a ruler-follower. (In that way, he is different from Roddy already.)

So what was it like for Chung to step into the Whoniverse, especially for an episode that was this unique? Speaking to the BBC in a new preview, he had the following to say:

Surreal! It’s absolutely mind blowing to be in something that’s so iconic as Doctor Who. I’ve wanted to be a part of it for a long time, so to fulfil that dream has been everything I wanted and more.

Of course, we do think that this Doctor Who episode will simultaneously continue some of what we’ve seen when it comes to the central narrative of the season — to be specific, the efforts by Belinda (Varada Sethu) to try and make her way home. This is a totally different sort of narrative than what we’ve seen on the show in the past, and isn’t that really a good bit of the fun? We tend to at least think so.

As for Chung’s other gig, be prepared to see Slow Horses premiere at some point this summer.

