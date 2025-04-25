The Last Of Us season 2 episode 3 run time: What to expect

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Last Of Us season 2 episode 3 on HBO. With that, what can we expect? Are we going to get some sort of extended story?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that this show seems to be taking a less-is-more approach to some things. Or, at the very least, the expected route. You could make the case that with there only being seven episodes this season, it makes some sense for the producers to give you extended stories that are longer than an hour. Yet, that actually does not appear to be top priority for them.

Based at least on some of the recent guides that we have seen from HBO, the plan is for episode 3 to run right around an hour, or possibly just a few minutes shorter — basically, a similar length to what we saw in episode 2.

As for what lies ahead, here is your reminder that grief almost certainly is going to be a central theme here. Following Joel’s death, we know that there is one thing that Ellie is going to be out for at all costs: Revenge. As for how that is going to happen, let’s just say that this remains to be seen. She and Dina may work together to try and track down Abby and her group and from there, work as hard as possible in order to get some other information on what they are up to.

The most important thing that they have to remember in the midst of everything is pretty simple: They are outnumbered. They are going to need to be strategic to get some answers.

