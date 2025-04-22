The Last of Us season 2 episode 3: Bella Ramsey sets stage

We do not think that this is going to come as a shock but entering The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, there will be emotional content. At this point, why would you even think otherwise?

Losing Joel may be something that gamers were prepared for, but we don’t think that this makes the situation ahead for them easy. The same especially goes now for viewers experiencing everything for the first time. Everything will be harder from here on out, and that begins with how Ellie handles things.

We do not think that it will be a shock that there are a lot of teary moments ahead — and Bella Ramsey noted that these were hard for them to do. Just look at some of the comments the performer made to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject:

“I really struggle with crying in scenes. I can get a tear out, but that’s different than crying … [In the midst of scenes] I remembered the happiest of memories that I’ve had with Pedro … The thing that is always the saddest to me is remembering the happy things. I was remembering us the first few times we met and shooting season one. I was remembering all of that and through the lens of losing him.”

While it feels like there could be at least some sort of time jump coming, at the same time there may be a number of hard scenes at the same time. This is also still a story of revenge, and that is going to be a big part of what drives Ellie moving forward. First and foremost, though, she will have to find Abby, and we know that this will not be all that easy.

