The Last of Us season 2 episode 3: Will you see Joel again?

We recognize that there are a lot of people out there understandably emotional after this past episode of The Last of Us. Joel is dead! How it happened was especially brutal, and we do not blame anyone for being in their feelings to a certain extent after all of that.

So now that we have spelled all of this out, it does feel like the perfect time to wonder the following: Are we going to see Pedro Pascal ever again? This show has done flashbacks before, so there is still a chance that they could do more moving forward.

In the end, it does appear as though there are some opportunities to see more of the actor moving forward — at least based on what we are hearing from executive producer Craig Mazin. Just see some of what he had to say to TVLine:

[We] do get to see them quite a bit together this season. And we also get to see interesting things happening with them — more, I think, than what we saw in Season 1 … Season 1, it’s a beautiful relationship and a wonderful journey. But in its own way, it’s very simple. And this one is way more complicated — and, in its conclusion, just very resonant. It gives you a lot to think about and also has a beautiful note of hope running through it.

In the event that we do see more of Joel, we just hope that some of the moments are especially resonant on an emotional level. The last thing we want, after all, is to see something that undoes the pain and the shock that we had with his death at the conclusion of episode 2. You do, after all, need to be extremely careful with this sort of stuff.

