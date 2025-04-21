The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 preview: The next revenge tour

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 — so what is it you can expect?

Well, the first thing to remember here is that in so many ways, the powers-that-be are being as secretive as ever. They have not released any synopses for any episode in advance this season and at this point, we don’t see that changing.

So what exactly does the new preview give away in terms of what is ahead? Well, it certainly throws you into the immediate aftermath of what we saw tonight — namely, the death of Joel and how someone like Ellie is trying to cope with it. We do not imagine at all that this is going to be an easy thing for her to deal with, and it could define her through the rest of her life. Just remember that there is so much heartache that will lie ahead as she contemplates how to fight back against Abby.

Luckily, the preview tonight did show that Ellie and Dina are going to make at least some headway in trying to figure out where Kaitlyn Dever’s character is — Dina has seemingly figured out the group that she is a part of and because of that, they can push forward with that in mind. Meanwhile, it does appear as though some time here has passed, as you get a chance to see Ellie mourning Joel in front of his grave.

For fans out there familiar with the games, they did have a chance to prepare for and process this. As for everyone else, let’s just say that we’re still mourning — and will be for a while.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

