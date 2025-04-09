The Last of Us gets early season 3 renewal at HBO

Even though The Last of Us season 2 has yet to premiere at HBO, at the same time there is great news to report today on season 3. A renewal is now official!

Of course, we should note that this is not a surprise. For years now it was clear that the producers wanted to split the second game in the series into several seasons. Also, the first season was enormously successful and the reviews for season 2 have been overwhelmingly positive. Why not keep things going?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Here is what a number of key players attached to the series had to say in a statement today:

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films – “It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of THE LAST OF US is. Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

Craig Mazin, creator, executive producer, writer, and director – “We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of THE LAST OF US with season three!”

Neil Druckmann, creator, executive producer, writer, and director – “To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of THE LAST OF US!”

Fingers crossed that the early renewal will help to make early 2027 possible for season 3 — though we wouldn’t mind if it arrived earlier, either.

Related – See more of what Pedro Pascal had to say leading into The Last of Us season 2

What are you feeling ow that The Last of Us has been renewed for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







