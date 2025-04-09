The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on difficult scenes

In just a matter of days we know that The Last of Us season 2 is going to arrive over on HBO — and of course, it could be difficult to watch.

For those wondering, the new season was also really difficult at times for some of the people involved. Doesn’t that make sense? This is a painful and extremely-bleak world, and that does create a situation where you do get sucked in. You don’t have to be some sort of method actor to get eventually sucked in to a certain degree here.

Speaking to People Magazine, Pedro Pascal himself noted that this was a really difficult season for him, especially when it comes to dealing with the hard material:

“It’s this experience, more than any I’ve had. It’s hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel … In a way that isn’t very healthy … And so, I kind of feel their pain I suppose, so I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset.”

Ultimately, Pascal would not be the first actor on an HBO show over the past few weeks to be emotionally impacted by a role. After all, Walton Goggins has spoken at length about something similar that he experienced while filming The White Lotus season 3. A lot of the emotion does seep into the work and at a certain point, it can be tough to separate. Even if there are only seven episodes this season, these episodes did take a long time to shoot. Just by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think you become fully immersed into this world where you are working on it.

