The Last of Us season 2 premiere run time revealed at HBO

This weekend marks the big The Last of Us season 2 premiere over at HBO — so what more can we say about it now?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by issuing a pretty clear reminder that the network is notoriously secretive about this show, almost more than any other show that they have. This is one of the reasons why the premiere does not have a formal title out there. Not only that, but there is not a new synopsis for it beyond just a generic description of the show itself.

With all of this being said, we can at least say that per the official guide for the network, the upcoming episode is slated to run for a good hour and two minutes. We do think this is roughly where a lot of episodes are going to be this season, as The Last of Us is one of those shows that turns on a dime depending on whatever the story ends up being. There were some episodes last season far over an hour, but also some that are shorter at the same exact time. This is one of those things that is going to be intentionally unpredictable — how could it not?

In general, we know that the show is going to be kicking off five years following the events of the season 2 premiere. We know that on paper, Joel and Ellie will have built a brand-new life for themselves after the chaos at the hospital … but could a lie from the past end up tearing them apart? For now, it is one of those things you do have to be concerned about. All things considered, it is hard not to be!

