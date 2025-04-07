The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Bella Ramsey on Ellie changes

Can you believe that The Last of Us season 2 is finally going to premiere on HBO this weekend? It has been such a long wait. However, we are about to have a chance to dive head-first into the drama all over again, and we expect this series to be both exciting and also incredibly emotional.

If you love the video game series, then you know some of what is coming. If you’ve never played them, you can at least be assured that in the five years between seasons, a lot is going to be different for Joel and Ellie. There are also some elements of the past that remain unresolved.

Speaking to Deadline at a recent Contenders event, Bella Ramsey noted that for their character Ellie, there were some intentional plans to make her seem different:

“In Season 2, I wanted to feel her heaviness a bit more … I think she’s a little harder, she’s a bit more like Joel … but also she’s still the same person, like she still has the same sense of humor.”

Meanwhile, Ramsey notes that Ellie may have some doubt about what Joel said at the end of season 1 pertaining to the hospital and the cure:

”There’s definitely some doubt that Ellie has about that lie that Joel told her at the end of Season 1, so I think that plays a big part in the shift in the relationship … It’s really difficult playing being cold to him … it’s sadder for sure. And it will continue to just get sadder and more cold … so look forward to that.”

Is there a way to look forward to that? It’s hard to imagine that, mostly due to the fact that the relationship between Joel and Ellie was one of the most precious parts of the first season.

