The Last of Us season 2: EP on possible prequels, spin-offs

In a little over one week’s time, we are going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO. So what exists beyond that? Well, the first order of business here is noting that there is almost certainly going to be a third season and beyond that, a fourth season is possible.

Yet, at the same time, who says that this is the only show that is within this universe? If there is one thing that we know about the current TV landscape, it is that they want franchises perhaps more than anything else in the world. We’re seeing this with shows like Yellowstone, Dexter, and of course another HBO show in Game of Thrones. It makes sense to at least ask the question.

So is this going to be the case here with The Last of Us? Well, that remains to be seen. Speaking to Variety, showrunner Craig Mazin indicated that the network could do something more; however, he would not be in his current position for it:

“I think there’s always a world where you could see additional material, like the way House of the Dragon has thrived after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. And I could certainly see myself being somebody that the people making that show, they pick up the phone and call me and say, ‘How did you do this? Or what do you think about this?’ But it won’t be mine to do. Somebody else will be handling that.”

Mazin also notes in the interview that his goal remains to adapt the entirety of the second game of the series across multiple seasons. However, if a third game ever happens, that would not be under his purview.

