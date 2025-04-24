Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, April 24, 2025?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We recognize wanting more of the medical drama and soon, but does that mean it’s coming?

Well, here is where we will get to what we would describe as both good and bad news. While there are multiple episodes still to come this season, unfortunately that does not mean you will see any of them tonight. Because of the NFL Draft, the remainder of the season is kicking off next week! There are only a handful more stories to come and in general, we do think that there will be a lot of drama spread across them!

Want to get a better sense of what is ahead here? Well, just check out the synopses for a couple of the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episodes below…

Season 21 episode 16, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” – Amelia undertakes a high-risk brain surgery on a young patient, while Winston and Jules disagree over how to handle their trauma patient’s family. Jo and Link struggle with wedding planning.

Season 21 episode 17, “Love You Like a Love Song” – Jo and Link’s wedding day arrives, along with some visitors. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen are met with a familiar face seeking treatment, and Lucas disagrees with Simone on how to approach a patient’s worsened condition.

Are we surprised that we are seeing the wedding turn up here before the finale? Absolutely, but there is a chance that it turns into some sort of two-parter. Or, you can argue that this is evidence that there is an even bigger story coming up that is difficult to predict at this point. We are pretty darn aware of the fact that few shows tend to deliver iconic finales quite like this one.

