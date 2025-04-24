The Conners season 8: Could a revival ever happen at ABC?

With tonight serving as the series finale for The Conners on ABC, it feels fair to wonder whether or not this is truly the end. Could a season 8 actually be possible someday?

Well, it makes sense to state first and foremost here that there are no clear plans at present and if there were, we wouldn’t have got a series finale tonight! It really feels like everyone involved here wanted to make an ending they were happy with and one that felt true to the show — especially when you consider how divisive the end of the original Roseanne was so many years ago.

Of course, here is where we should note that back when that comedy ended, there was no plan at all to continue the series in another form; hence, why we can’t sit here and say that The Conners is officially done at this point. It does feel like there could always be some sort of continuation or spin-off down the road, especially since these stories are always going to exist in some sort of fictional way.

If there is one reason we are skeptical right now, it is simply the fact that multi-camera sitcoms feel more and more like a dying breed these days. Think about it like this: The Neighborhood is ending next season and really, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is the only super-successful traditional sitcom that seems to be thriving early on in its run. We recognize that there are parts of this format that are a thing of the past, but we do love the performance aspect of it and there’s still something so comforting about watching these shows week to week. Why have it go away?

