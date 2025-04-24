The Conners series finale: John Goodman on saying goodbye

We recognize that The Conners series finale has wrapped up on ABC — so were we ready at all to see it end? Hardly. This show proved to be an enormous success for so many years, even with it having to navigate some tough waters at the beginning.

Sure, the core cast was not on the air for the better part of three-plus decades, but many of them have played these parts since the early days of Roseanne. Because of that, it is rather hard for them to leave the show and this world behind.

Take, for example, an icon here in John Goodman. Even if this is someone with dozens of film and TV credits (including another job in The Righteous Gemstones), stepping away from Dan is not an easy thing to do. Just look at his comments in a new People Magazine interview:

“It’s really hard. It’s something I’m going to miss for a while. I’m old and resistant to change … It was so exciting when we got this together and it seems like it was two weeks ago. Showing up every day and just being here with everybody. It’s a great place to work.”

Would it be funny if The Conners still found a way to come back years down the road? We would not bank on this happening but at the same time, it is hard to rule out entirely. The whole reason why this show came about is because a lot of these longtime cast members enjoyed working together and clearly, they wanted to do it for as long as they could. Seven seasons is, in the end, a great run for any show out there.

