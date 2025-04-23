The Conners season 7 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on ABC, we hope you are ready to be emotional. After all, The Conners season 7 episode 6 is poised to arrive. This is the series finale, and with that the culmination of a story that first began decades ago with Roseanne.

Is there a lot of pressure behind the scenes to tie everything together? We certainly think so, and our heart also goes out to the producers for trying to do this in what is ultimately a limited amount of time. You do not have a ton of opportunities to get all of this together! What are you really going to do in the end? We tend to think it comes down to just trying to focus on the core group of people who have been a part of the show for most of the past few seasons — and also making sure that everything you present is still very-much relatable. These have been the core tenets here from the beginning.

Below, you can check in the full The Conners season 7 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

Jackie prepares for a series of physical tests in an effort to rejoin the police force; Darlene confronts the insecurities in her marriage with Ben; Dan’s deposition stirs up feelings, and final farewells are made in true Conner family fashion.

To allude for a moment to everything that we said earlier, it would be a little bit easy for the show to throw together an ending that was all about cameos from the past … but we do not really think that is what matters the most here. Instead, our general feeling is that the finale will just give each major character a sense of closure, and maybe also a little bit of hope when it comes to their possible future.

