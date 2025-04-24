The Last of Us season 2: Jennifer Aniston responds to ‘cameo’

We know that there is one major discussion point on the heels of this past The Last of Us season 2 episode. Yet, at the same time, how can we not discuss the surprising magazine cover from the past?

If you think back to the premiere of the HBO series earlier this month, there was a moment where an issue of People Magazine from the 2000’s was on-screen, one that featured Jennifer Aniston on the cover. Of course that was during the height of her stardom, but we also think the show wanted to present this to humanize the overall world. In other words, at least suggest that it was once normal.

So what did the star of The Morning Show have to say about this? In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, she cheekily referenced the event by also saying “Of all the things to survive the apocalypse.” It is funny to now imagine that Aniston is technically a part of the greater The Last of Us universe, which does make us imagine a scenario where she is actually off somewhere, as herself, leading some faction of survivors.

In moving on now to some more serious matters, we do tend to think that this upcoming episode is going to be mostly filled with pain — and honestly, how could it not? A huge part of the story coming has to be tied to what is going to be happening after Joel’s death, as Ellie is going to be embarking on an epic journey of revenge. We tend to think that she will do whatever she can to ensure that justice is served in her mind, but tracking down Abby or her group will be easier said than done.

What do you think about this little Easter egg during The Last of Us season 2 premiere?

