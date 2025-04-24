The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Bradley Whitford on Lawrence twist

As we get ourselves prepared to see the next new episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over on Hulu, it is fair to say one thing about Commander Lawrence: This is a guy who now has to pick a side.

For most of this season, this is a character who has tried to re-frame the future of Gilead with the creation of New Bethlehem, a community that could be a safe haven and also one that could bring back those who have left over the years. In his mind, everything was working well — that is, until he heard a conversation from the other Commanders suggesting that they effectively wanted to use the town to trick people into coming back and that was more or less it. Also, the Commanders eventually want to throw Lawrence on the wall and move on with their lives.

So how in the world did Lawrence, an objectively smart guy, not see this portrayal coming? Let’s just say that he got too deep into his own plan that he could not see the forest through the trees. Speaking to The Wrap, here is some of what Bradley Whitford had to say:

“I think he got flattered by the possibility of the implementation of his ideas … It was like a recurring condition with this guy, that his big brain obliterates his humanity, and I think it’s a moment for him. I think it’s more about his own disdain for his own for his own naiveté … [He] got comfortable for a second.”

In general, we do tend to think that this could be the moment where Lawrence opens his eyes — he has June and Moira with him, so why not use New Bethlehem to take out Gilead? The Handmaid’s Tale is closing in on the series finale and because of that, we’re at a spot where they entire story should escalate.

