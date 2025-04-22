The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Surprise’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 officially arrive — so what can we say now?

Well, let’s just begin here by noting that “Surprise” is the title for this particular installment, and there may be implications that come along with that. Is there really a chance that the producers are going to give us some more jaw-droppers? We can’t rule that out.

Unfortunately, the folks at the streaming service really are not saying too much in advance here. Instead, this is all we have insofar as a The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 synopsis goes:

June hides in an unexpected place.

Now is there anything that we are most excited for here in general? Well, let’s just say that we do tend to think that June’s plan remains ongoing, but trying to find a way to achieve results is still difficult. We’ve already seen her and Moira go through a lot here in order to survive. Meanwhile, Luke was hurt over the course of episode 5. We knew that nothing was going to go perfectly when they started their infiltration, but this? That was still a surprise.

We suppose that in general, one of the other question marks moving forward has a lot to do with Commander Lawrence and what he is going to do moving forward. He now recognizes that the other Commanders are viewing his whole New Bethlehem project as a ruse; because of that, will he be willing to flip? He did help June and Moira, and maybe that is a sign of some positive things to come. However, at the same time Bradley Whitford’s character tends to operate under his own agenda; the last thing that we want to do here is say that anything is certain for him moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

