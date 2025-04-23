Only Murders in the Building season 5: Is Meryl Streep back?

We recognize that Only Murders in the Building season 5 coming to Hulu later this year, it makes sense that there be things many people want. For us personally, the return of one Meryl Streep ranks high on the list.

On paper, you could make the easy argument that the show gave themselves an out to not use Loretta much at the end of last season — after all, it seemed like Oliver’s new wife was going to be heading to another side of the world for work. However, that doesn’t mean that she is actually gone from the series altogether…

In a new post on Twitter, Jackie Hoffman (who plays Uma) seemed to hint at Streep’s return to the season 5 set by posting a joke, one wondering how the Oscar winner feels about getting to be on the same set as her. This isn’t explicit confirmation that she is around next season but at the same time, why post it at this particular point otherwise?

Seeing Streep at this point would be a nice update on her relationship with Oliver and given the bond that she and Martin Short seem to share, it would make sense that they would want to work together a little bit more.

If you are not presently aware…

The central story at the heart of next season seems to be the death of the Arconia’s beloved doorman Lester, and we do tend to think that this will be a mystery that really dives into the history of New York and allows us to see much of the city in a totally different light. There are a ton of big names appearing and who knows? Some may not even be announced yet…

