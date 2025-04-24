The Amazing Race 37 episode 9 preview: Pizza problems

As we look towards The Amazing Race 37 episode 9 on CBS next week, the teams are saying goodbye to Bulgaria and hello to Italy. So what lies ahead for them there?

First and foremost here, let’s just start off by saying that this may actually be the right top five for the season, as four of them have previously finished first at least once during a leg. Han & Holden are probably the weakest duo left, but they at least have a 2nd-place finish on their resume. This means that moving forward, it can be hard to determine the true favorite. Alyssa & Josiah have a slight edge via the Express Pass, and that may help them get closer to the finale; however, it won’t help them win.

Below, you can see the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“The Pizza de Résistance” – Teams travel to Naples, Italy, where they must perfect their pizza-making skills, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 30 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The first thing we’ll say here is that odds are, there is going to be some sort of great equalizer coming up with the flight out to Italy. Also, the pizza challenge could really test a different set of skills. The promo tonight showed Han & Holden and Carson & Jack both struggling, so we are marking that for now.

With that being said, here’s a reminder that there are four episodes remaining and only five teams. Unless The Amazing Race does something super-bizarre in has only two teams in the finale, there is likely a non-elimination coming over the next couple of weeks. Be prepared for that accordingly.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 episode 9?

Who are you currently rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — more updates are ahead!

