The Amazing Race 37 episode 8: Another big comeback?

If there is one that really defined The Amazing Race 37 episode 8 last week, it was the big comeback for Carson & Jack. The two managed to survive an enormous disadvantage after getting lost, but they still had their work cut out for them here.

So, were they able to do that again? Absolutely — not only that, but you can argue that this was one of their best legs so far.

After starting this leg in the back of the pack, Carson & Jack managed to improve their footing in Bulgaria thanks largely to one simple thing: Not making mistakes. They managed to crack the code at the library, not get lost driving around, and then also finished the Roadblock in a pretty short amount of time. By the end of the episode, they were not even in the bottom two! Kudos to the producers for this particular 90 minutes, mostly because it did feel reasonably jam-packed in terms of content and we actually did learn a good bit about Bulgaria along the way — which we don’t always get when certain countries are being visited.

While Brett & Mark were the actual winners this week in terms of their positioning, Alyssa & Josiah come out of this with an Express Pass — they basically sacrificed the top spot to ensure they could get it again later, which is almost always smart.

The one flaw with this leg

This is not even something that the show did wrong; rather, it just happens sometimes when there is no way that the edit can make things close. Melinda & Erika misread their clue telling them not to take a taxi, and instead took one pretty much everywhere. This meant that even if they hadn’t come in last, they would have likely been hit with a big penalty. Yet, it didn’t matter since they were eliminated anyway.

Here is what we actually wonder, especially since they did seemingly wait a while for a cab at one point — had they actually followed their clue, would they have finished in a better spot? That is one of those fascinating mysteries we may never have a clear answer to.

