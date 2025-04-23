The Studio season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘Casting’

Next week, is there a chance that The Studio season 1 episode 7 is somehow going to get even more absurd? With this show, you have to imagine it is possible.

Of course, one question we are left to wonder here is whether or not the Seth Rogen comedy is about to have any sort of larger story arc. As funny as it has been at this point, you could say that it is making the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm almost feel super-serialized in comparison. This week, for example, was all about Matt being offended that doctors do not take his job seriously; moving forward, he and everyone else at Continental may be actively trying to not offend anyone else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

The title for The Studio season 1 episode 7 is “Casting.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below works in order to set the stage:

The Continental team scrambles to come up with a movie cast that won’t offend anyone.

We’ll just say this now — from a comedy perspective, this is probably one of the best ideas for an episode imaginable. This is the sort of story that also touches on something that seems to happen a lot when it comes to entertainment these days. However, it is also pretty clear that the idea of creating a project where no one is offended is pretty darn impossible. How in the world can you ever hope to pull that off?

In the end, we’re just hoping that there are chances aplenty for us to see people in this episode who we have not seen that much of as of late. Consider the fact that Kathryn Hahn is supposedly a major part of this show. Why do we not get more of her?

Related – Did some celebrities say no to doing The Studio?

What do you most want to see moving into The Studio season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







