Poppa’s House star Damon Wayans reacts to cancellation

This week CBS passed down some unfortunate news for everyone who enjoyed Poppa’s House — after one season, the journey is over. The sitcom has been canceled and at this point, we are mostly just left to see if the upcoming finale offers up any closure.

Behind the scenes, there is at least one thing that we can say with confidence: This really was a labor of love for a lot of the people involved. Damon Wayans got a chance to star with his son Damon Jr., and a number of other members of their family were involved here in some capacity. Leaving after just one year is tough, but there are still a ton of great memories that they had a chance to make.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

In a post on Instagram, here is some of what the senior Damon Wayans had to say about the series coming to a close:

“Creating poppas house was such a beautiful journey … My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa’s House such a meaningful experience. To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul, and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together. To the writers, producers, directors, and the entire crew you were the heartbeat of this show. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing up every day with love and commitment. You made the set feel like home.

“A very special thank you to my son, Damon Jr. working beside you has been one of the greatest joys of my life … And to my incredible family, siblings, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who showed up as writers, guest stars, and creative forces you made this journey even more meaningful. It’s such a blessing to have so much love on one set and to be able to create and laugh with family and friends…”

While we suppose that it is possible in theory that Poppa’s House finds a home somewhere else, we do tend to think that it is unlikely. It is really hard for comedies like this to find stable homes, and networks always tend to prioritize their own shows as opposed to picking up one elsewhere.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead on the Poppa’s House finale

Are you sad that Poppa’s House was canceled over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







